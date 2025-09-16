Will Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, Amprius Technologies Inc’s (AMPX) stock is trading at $8.52, marking a gain of 1.73% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -11.85% below its 52-week high of $9.66 and 951.88% above its 52-week low of $0.81.

As well, it is important to consider AMPX stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 32.16.AMPX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 14.58, resulting in an 21.90 price to cash per share for the period.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX): Earnings History

If we examine Amprius Technologies Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05, slashing the consensus of -$0.08. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.03, resulting in a 37.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.08. That was a difference of $0.03 and a surprise of 37.50%.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.82% of shares. A total of 171 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 33.16% of its stock and 36.37% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 2.67 shares that make 2.14% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 23.45 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2.21 shares of AMPX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.77%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 19.44 million.

