What will the future hold for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) stock?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA)’s stock is trading at $21.8 at the moment marking a fall of -1.02% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -6.22% less than their 52-week high of $23.24, and 127.03% over their 52-week low of $9.60.

Further, it is important to consider CNTA stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 193.80.CNTA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.46, resulting in an 11.64 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA): Earnings History

If we examine Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.38, beating the consensus of -$0.35. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -9.61% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.38 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.35. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -9.61%.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.49% of shares. A total of 147 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 93.69% of its stock and 94.15% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company's largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund, Inc.

The securities firm Fidelity Select Portfolios-Select Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2.91 shares of CNTA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.17%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 62.99 million.

