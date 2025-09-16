What to expect from Endeavour Silver Corp’s (EXK) current quarter earnings?

Currently, Endeavour Silver Corp’s (EXK) stock is trading at $6.26, marking a fall of -3.40% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -7.06% below its 52-week high of $6.74 and 112.20% above its 52-week low of $2.95.

As well, it is important to consider EXK stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 7.39.EXK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.43, resulting in an 34.40 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) stock rate among analysts?

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK): Earnings History

If we examine Endeavour Silver Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03, beating the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -900.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -900.00%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.19% of shares. A total of 219 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 50.55% of its stock and 50.65% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holding total of 13.98 shares that make 4.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 86.83 million.

The securities firm VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds 8.68 shares of EXK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.97%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 53.92 million.

