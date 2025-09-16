What is UROY’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, Uranium Royalty Corp’s (UROY) stock is trading at the price of $3.55, a fall of -1.53% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -1.53% less than its 52-week high of $3.60 and 147.90% better than its 52-week low of $1.43.

It is also essential to consider UROY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 13.36 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 28.92. UROY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.21, resulting in an 13.32 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY): Earnings History

If we examine Uranium Royalty Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 7/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, slashing the consensus of -$0.01. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 200.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 7/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.01. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 200.00%.

Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 15.75% of shares. A total of 96 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 30.15% of its stock and 35.78% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Uranium ETF holding total of 5.76 shares that make 4.31% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 20.3 million.

The securities firm SPROTT FUNDS TRUST-SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF holds 5.59 shares of UROY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.19%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 19.72 million.

An overview of Uranium Royalty Corp’s technicals