What is NVAX’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, Novavax, Inc’s (NVAX) stock is trading at the price of $8.49, a gain of 5.06% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -44.23% less than its 52-week high of $15.22 and 69.44% better than its 52-week low of $5.01.

It is also essential to consider NVAX stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.28 for the last year.NVAX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 36.58, resulting in an 2.21 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Novavax, Inc (NVAX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX): Earnings History

If we examine Novavax, Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.62, slashing the consensus of -$0.08. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.7, resulting in a 895.89% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.62 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.08. That was a difference of $0.7 and a surprise of 895.89%.

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Novavax, Inc (NVAX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.76% of shares. A total of 333 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 58.58% of its stock and 64.20% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 4.91 shares that make 3.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 41.4 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds 3.76 shares of NVAX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.32%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 31.72 million.

