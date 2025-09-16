Watch this stock’s price performance: POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc (POET)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -1.26% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.08. Its current price is -34.79% under its 52-week high of $7.79 and 70.47% more than its 52-week low of $2.98.

Additionally, it is important to take into account POET stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 980.56 for the last tewlve months.POET’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.77, resulting in an 6.31 price to cash per share for the period.

How does POET Technologies Inc (POET) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

POET Technologies Inc (POET): Earnings History

If we examine POET Technologies Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.1, slashing the consensus of -$0.1. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0, resulting in a -1.80% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.1 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.1. That was a difference of -$0 and a surprise of -1.80%.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in POET Technologies Inc (POET). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.55% of shares. A total of 61 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 9.47% of its stock and 9.52% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 42.66 shares that make 0.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.22 million.

An overview of POET Technologies Inc’s technicals