Understanding TVTX’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)’s stock is trading at $22.76 at the moment marking a fall of -1.09% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -20.68% less than their 52-week high of $28.69, and 76.30% over their 52-week low of $12.91.

Further, it is important to consider TVTX stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 6.08.TVTX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 61.93, resulting in an 6.35 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX): Earnings History

If we examine Travere Therapeutics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.13, slashing the consensus of $0.04. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.09, resulting in a 225.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.04. That was a difference of $0.09 and a surprise of 225.00%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.75% of shares. A total of 293 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 117.53% of its stock and 118.41% of its float.

May 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund holding total of 3.61 shares that make 4.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 82.68 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 2.85 shares of TVTX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.20%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 65.22 million.

An overview of Travere Therapeutics Inc’s technicals