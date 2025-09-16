RCAT’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -7.57% from the previous close with its current price standing at $9.72. Its current price is -36.34% under its 52-week high of $15.27 and 320.94% more than its 52-week low of $2.31.

Additionally, it is important to take into account RCAT stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 58.90 for the last tewlve months.RCAT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 10.02, resulting in an 14.71 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT): Earnings History

If we examine Red Cat Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09, slashing the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 17.56% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 17.56%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.95% of shares. A total of 185 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 28.83% of its stock and 33.51% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 2.22 shares that make 7.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 21.96 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1.87 shares of RCAT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.54%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 18.47 million.

An overview of Red Cat Holdings Inc’s technicals