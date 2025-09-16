Predicting Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s (CMPS) earnings for the current quarter

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.55% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.11. Its current price is -32.12% under its 52-week high of $7.53 and 127.18% more than its 52-week low of $2.25.

How does Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS): Earnings History

If we examine Compass Pathways Plc ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.41, beating the consensus of -$0.37. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.04, resulting in a -11.19% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.41 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.37. That was a difference of -$0.04 and a surprise of -11.19%.

Compass Pathways Plc ADR (NASDAQ: CMPS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Compass Pathways Plc ADR (CMPS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.30% of shares. A total of 167 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 55.63% of its stock and 64.17% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ARK ETF Trust-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holding total of 2.06 shares that make 2.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 10.46 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Biotechnology ETF holds 332.41 shares of CMPS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.35%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.69 million.

