Playboy Inc (PLBY)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Playboy Inc has underperformed by -3.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLBY rose by 6.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.44 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.82% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2025, ROTH MKM started tracking Playboy Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on August 10, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for PLBY. ROTH MKM also Downgraded PLBY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on May 05, 2023, and assigned a price target of $2.50. ROTH MKM resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PLBY, as published in its report on March 17, 2023. Stifel’s report from July 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for PLBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Playboy Inc (PLBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.11%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Playboy Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -749.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLBY is recording 337.51K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.43%, with a loss of -8.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.48, showing growth from the present price of $1.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Playboy Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.