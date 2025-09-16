Planet Labs PBC (PL) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Planet Labs PBC has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PL rose by 144.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.08 to $2.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 96.60% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Goldman started tracking Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on April 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PL. Craig Hallum also Upgraded PL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 30, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on January 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $6.30. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PL, as published in its report on September 06, 2024. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Planet Labs PBC’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PL is recording 10.58M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.46%, with a gain of 2.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.07, showing growth from the present price of $9.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Labs PBC Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.