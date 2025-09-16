Is Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) a good investment opportunity?

While Sphere Entertainment Co has overperformed by 3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPHR rose by 49.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.72 to $23.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.14% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) recommending Buy. A report published by Susquehanna on April 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Positive’ rating for SPHR. Wolfe Research also Upgraded SPHR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 02, 2024. JP Morgan August 16, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SPHR, as published in its report on August 16, 2024. Seaport Research Partners’s report from August 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $48 for SPHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sphere Entertainment Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SPHR is recording an average volume of 879.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.03%, with a gain of 10.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.80, showing decline from the present price of $60.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sphere Entertainment Co Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.