Is SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, SEALSQ Corp’s (LAES) stock is trading at $3.32, marking a fall of -2.32% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -69.81% below its 52-week high of $11.00 and 974.82% above its 52-week low of $0.31.

As well, it is important to consider LAES stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 38.39.LAES’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.94, resulting in an 3.20 price to cash per share for the period.

How does SEALSQ Corp (LAES) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SEALSQ Corp (LAES). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.85% of shares. A total of 61 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.77% of its stock and 6.07% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Direxion Shares ETF Trust-Direxion Work From Home ETF holding total of 140.78 shares that make 0.11% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.47 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 62.45 shares of LAES, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.05%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.21 million.

An overview of SEALSQ Corp’s technicals