Is QS’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

QuantumScape Corp (QS)’s stock is trading at $10.41 at the moment marking a rise of 0.53% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -30.71% less than their 52-week high of $15.03, and 206.32% over their 52-week low of $3.40.

How does QuantumScape Corp (QS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

QuantumScape Corp (QS): Earnings History

If we examine QuantumScape Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.2, beating the consensus of -$0.18. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -8.27% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.2 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.18. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -8.27%.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in QuantumScape Corp (QS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 19.44% of shares. A total of 459 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 34.61% of its stock and 42.96% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 12.19 shares that make 2.33% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 128.2 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds 9.48 shares of QS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.81%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 99.75 million.

An overview of QuantumScape Corp’s technicals