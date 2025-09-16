Is it possible to buy Lemonade Inc(LMND) shares at a good price now?

While Lemonade Inc has overperformed by 7.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LMND rose by 54.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.41 to $15.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LMND. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded LMND shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 20, 2024. Keefe Bruyette November 07, 2024d the rating to Underperform on November 07, 2024, and set its price target from $18 to $21. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for LMND, as published in its report on January 10, 2024. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lemonade Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LMND has an average volume of 2.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a gain of 6.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.89, showing decline from the present price of $56.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LMND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lemonade Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.