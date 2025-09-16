Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Health Catalyst Inc has underperformed by -3.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCAT fell by -57.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.24 to $2.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.28% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on August 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded HCAT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. Evercore ISI April 09, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for HCAT, as published in its report on April 09, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from January 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $9 for HCAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Health Catalyst Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 750.72K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HCAT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.16%, with a loss of -10.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.56, showing growth from the present price of $3.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Health Catalyst Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.