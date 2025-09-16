Examining IAUX’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Currently, i-80 Gold Corp’s (IAUX) stock is trading at $0.9, marking a fall of -1.95% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -28.46% below its 52-week high of $1.26 and 165.81% above its 52-week low of $0.34.

As well, it is important to consider IAUX stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 13.14.IAUX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.26, resulting in an 54.61 price to cash per share for the period.

How does i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.80% of shares. A total of 171 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 51.25% of its stock and 54.99% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sprott Funds Trust-Sprott Gold Equity Fund holding total of 39.95 shares that make 5.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 35.77 million.

The securities firm VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 25.9 shares of IAUX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.28%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 23.19 million.

An overview of i-80 Gold Corp’s technicals