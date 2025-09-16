DQ’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -1.50% from the previous close with its current price standing at $26.97. Its current price is -12.58% under its 52-week high of $30.85 and 117.42% more than its 52-week low of $12.40.

Additionally, it is important to take into account DQ stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 3.04 for the last tewlve months.DQ’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.42, resulting in an 1.77 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ): Earnings History

If we examine Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.86, beating the consensus of -$0.42. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.44, resulting in a -104.76% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.86 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.42. That was a difference of -$0.44 and a surprise of -104.76%.

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 18.13% of shares. A total of 161 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 47.77% of its stock and 58.35% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II-Invesco Solar ETF holding total of 1.08 shares that make 1.61% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 29.3 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund holds 631.7 shares of DQ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.94%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 17.13 million.

