Do investors need to be concerned about Xometry Inc (XMTR)?

While Xometry Inc has overperformed by 2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XMTR rose by 22.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.87 to $16.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.53% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) to Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on December 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for XMTR. JP Morgan also Upgraded XMTR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 18, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Underweight rating on June 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $13. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for XMTR, as published in its report on April 10, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from March 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for XMTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Xometry Inc (XMTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Xometry Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XMTR has an average volume of 777.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a gain of 0.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.67, showing decline from the present price of $52.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XMTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xometry Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.