Can you now get a good deal on Altice USA Inc’s shares?

While Altice USA Inc has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATUS rose by 0.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.20 to $1.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.13% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Goldman started tracking Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) recommending Sell. A report published by Raymond James on February 18, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ATUS. UBS also Downgraded ATUS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2024. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on July 01, 2024, and assigned a price target of $2. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for ATUS, as published in its report on April 24, 2024. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.18%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Altice USA Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ATUS is recording an average volume of 4.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a gain of 7.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.45, showing growth from the present price of $2.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altice USA Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.