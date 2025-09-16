Can Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) meet market expectations this quarter?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -4.63% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.85. Its current price is -18.50% under its 52-week high of $2.27 and 86.88% more than its 52-week low of $0.99.

How does Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG): Earnings History

If we examine Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03, beating the consensus of -$0.01. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -0.03 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.01. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -0.03.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd (AMEX: PLG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.13% of shares. A total of 63 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 25.27% of its stock and 33.31% of its float.

Apr 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fd.-Franklin Gold & Precious Metals holding total of 4.69 shares that make 4.17% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 8.6 million.

The securities firm Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund holds 2.83 shares of PLG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.51%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.19 million.

An overview of Platinum Group Metals Ltd’s technicals