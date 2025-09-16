BFLY’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, Butterfly Network Inc’s (BFLY) stock is trading at the price of $1.61, a fall of -3.31% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -67.77% less than its 52-week high of $4.98 and 21.59% better than its 52-week low of $1.32.

It is also essential to consider BFLY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 4.62 for the last year.BFLY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.73, resulting in an 2.73 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY): Earnings History

If we examine Butterfly Network Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03, slashing the consensus of -$0.05. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 42.86% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.05. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 42.86%.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.92% of shares. A total of 244 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 48.00% of its stock and 55.77% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SmallCap World Fund Inc holding total of 8.49 shares that make 3.77% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 13.7 million.

The securities firm ARK ETF Trust-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6.31 shares of BFLY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.80%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 10.19 million.

An overview of Butterfly Network Inc’s technicals