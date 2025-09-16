AVXL’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

Currently, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s (AVXL) stock is trading at $9.09, marking a gain of 0.06% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -37.05% below its 52-week high of $14.44 and 80.72% above its 52-week low of $5.03.

How does Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL): Earnings History

If we examine Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.16, beating the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -10.34% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.16 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -10.34%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.36% of shares. A total of 241 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 38.42% of its stock and 39.76% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 2.59 shares that make 3.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 23.82 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2.08 shares of AVXL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.42%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 19.08 million.

An overview of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s technicals