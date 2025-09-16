Analyzing VNCE’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Vince Holding Corp’s (VNCE) stock is trading at the price of $2.73, a fall of -2.50% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -60.38% less than its 52-week high of $6.89 and 167.65% better than its 52-week low of $1.02.

It is also essential to consider VNCE stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.12 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 2.41. VNCE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.72, resulting in an 45.39 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Vince Holding Corp (VNCE): Earnings History

If we examine Vince Holding Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 7/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, slashing the consensus of -$0.1. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.48, resulting in a 480.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 7/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.38 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.1. That was a difference of $0.48 and a surprise of 480.00%.

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Vince Holding Corp (VNCE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 69.46% of shares. A total of 25 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.35% of its stock and 47.01% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is RBC Funds Trust-RBC Microcap Value Fund holding total of 72.0 shares that make 0.56% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.19 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 45.48 shares of VNCE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.35%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.12 million.

An overview of Vince Holding Corp’s technicals