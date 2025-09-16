Analyzing TGS’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR’s (TGS) stock is trading at the price of $21.54, a gain of 1.69% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -37.33% less than its 52-week high of $34.37 and 18.67% better than its 52-week low of $18.15.

It is also essential to consider TGS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.17 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 5.09. TGS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.53, resulting in an 2.64 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 83 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 38.27% of its stock and 38.27% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holding total of 1.5 shares that make 1.93% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 32.93 million.

The securities firm Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio holds 90.22 shares of TGS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.12%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.98 million.

An overview of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR’s technicals