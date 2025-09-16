ANAB’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)’s stock is trading at $18.24 at the moment marking a fall of -9.52% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -55.02% less than their 52-week high of $40.55, and 49.39% over their 52-week low of $12.21.

How does AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB): Earnings History

If we examine AnaptysBio Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1.34, slashing the consensus of -$1.58. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.24, resulting in a 15.27% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1.34 in contrast with the Outlook of -$1.58. That was a difference of $0.24 and a surprise of 15.27%.

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.82% of shares. A total of 213 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 124.31% of its stock and 131.99% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 683.75 shares that make 2.44% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 13.0 million.

The securities firm T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund, Inc. holds 492.51 shares of ANAB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.76%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9.37 million.

An overview of AnaptysBio Inc’s technicals