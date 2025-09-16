A closer look at CERS’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

Cerus Corp (CERS)’s stock is trading at $1.22 at the moment marking a rise of 1.25% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -45.64% less than their 52-week high of $2.23, and 8.48% over their 52-week low of $1.12.

Further, it is important to consider CERS stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.21.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 68.10. CERS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.20, resulting in an 2.98 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Cerus Corp (CERS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Cerus Corp (CERS): Earnings History

If we examine Cerus Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03, beating the consensus of -$0.02. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -50.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.03 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.02. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -50.00%.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ: CERS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Cerus Corp (CERS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.34% of shares. A total of 188 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 73.82% of its stock and 76.38% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is ARK ETF Trust-ARK Innovation ETF holding total of 11.65 shares that make 6.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 14.16 million.

The securities firm WASATCH FUNDS TRUST-Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds 7.71 shares of CERS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9.37 million.

An overview of Cerus Corp’s technicals