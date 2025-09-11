Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) deserves closer scrutiny

While Zai Lab Limited ADR has underperformed by -9.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZLAB rose by 8.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.34 to $19.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.19% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on March 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for ZLAB. BofA Securities also Downgraded ZLAB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $36.10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on December 14, 2023, and assigned a price target of $47.50. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ZLAB, as published in its report on August 10, 2023. Macquarie’s report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $64 for ZLAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.81%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zai Lab Limited ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZLAB is registering an average volume of 762.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.12%, with a loss of -9.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.24, showing growth from the present price of $28.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZLAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zai Lab Limited ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.