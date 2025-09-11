What was Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA)’s performance in the last session?

While Vera Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERA fell by -42.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.61 to $18.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.72% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2025, Wolfe Research Downgraded Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA) to Peer Perform. Wolfe Research also rated VERA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 04, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on January 28, 2025, and assigned a price target of $58. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VERA, as published in its report on November 21, 2024. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA)

One of the most important indicators of Vera Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VERA is recording 1.50M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.51%, with a gain of 6.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.75, showing growth from the present price of $24.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vera Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.