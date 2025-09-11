Subscribe
Industry
What was Globant S.A (GLOB)’s performance in the last session?

While Globant S.A has underperformed by -4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLOB fell by -73.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $238.32 to $59.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on July 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for GLOB. Goldman May 16, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GLOB, as published in its report on May 16, 2025. Redburn Atlantic’s report from February 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $150 for GLOB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of Globant S.A (GLOB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.55%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Globant S.A’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.46M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GLOB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.33%, with a loss of -10.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.83, showing growth from the present price of $57.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLOB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Globant S.A Shares?

The Luxembourg based company Globant S.A (GLOB) is one of the biggest names in Information Technology Services. When comparing Globant S.A shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -106.16%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

