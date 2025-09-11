Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

What technical indicators reveal about CGON stock

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Cg Oncology Inc has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGON rose by 17.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.47 to $14.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.31% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) recommending Overweight. JP Morgan also rated CGON shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 02, 2025. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Perform rating on April 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $23. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CGON, as published in its report on January 07, 2025. UBS’s report from October 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $60 for CGON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cg Oncology Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CGON is recording 839.19K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.00%, with a gain of 17.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.00, showing growth from the present price of $33.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cg Oncology Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we're a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

