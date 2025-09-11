Subscribe
Finance
1 min.Read

What is the investor’s view on Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT)?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -8.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PT rose by 16.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.38 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.44% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PT is recording an average volume of 544.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.35%, with a gain of 8.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Companies

Understanding DOCU’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

0
In the current trading session, DocuSign Inc's (DOCU) stock...
Market

HBI’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

0
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)'s stock is trading at $6.33 at...
Industry

Examining MU’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Micron Technology Inc (MU)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

ARM’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
Currently, Arm Holdings plc. ADR's (ARM) stock is trading...
Companies

Should investors be concerned about MCHP’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
In the current trading session, Microchip Technology, Inc's (MCHP)...

Topics

Companies

Understanding DOCU’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

0
In the current trading session, DocuSign Inc's (DOCU) stock...
Market

HBI’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

0
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)'s stock is trading at $6.33 at...
Industry

Examining MU’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Micron Technology Inc (MU)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

ARM’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
Currently, Arm Holdings plc. ADR's (ARM) stock is trading...
Companies

Should investors be concerned about MCHP’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
In the current trading session, Microchip Technology, Inc's (MCHP)...
Market

AVTR’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Avantor Inc (AVTR)'s stock is trading at $12.94 at...
Industry

How does NGD’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
New Gold Inc (NGD)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

Analyzing TER’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
Currently, Teradyne, Inc's (TER) stock is trading at $117.2,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryMarketCompaniesFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Examining BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) more closely is necessary
Next article
Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) stock shows positive growth on Wednesday

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Understanding DOCU’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

0
In the current trading session, DocuSign Inc's (DOCU) stock...

HBI’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

0
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)'s stock is trading at $6.33 at...

Examining MU’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Micron Technology Inc (MU)'s stock has witnessed a price...

ARM’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
Currently, Arm Holdings plc. ADR's (ARM) stock is trading...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.