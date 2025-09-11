What is the investor’s view on Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT)?

While Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR has underperformed by -8.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PT rose by 16.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.38 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.44% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR (PT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PT is recording an average volume of 544.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.35%, with a gain of 8.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.