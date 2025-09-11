What is the investor’s view on Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR)?

While Etoro Group Ltd has underperformed by -6.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETOR fell by -36.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.96 to $43.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.45% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, UBS started tracking Etoro Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ETOR) recommending Neutral. A report published by TD Cowen on June 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ETOR. Susquehanna also rated ETOR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2025. Redburn Atlantic Initiated an Neutral rating on June 09, 2025, and assigned a price target of $68. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ETOR, as published in its report on June 09, 2025. Mizuho’s report from June 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $80 for ETOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR)

Etoro Group Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ETOR has an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.24%, with a loss of -9.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.40, showing growth from the present price of $42.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Etoro Group Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.