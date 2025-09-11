What is the investor’s view on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)?

While DigitalOcean Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCN rose by 0.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.02 to $25.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.59% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2025, Citigroup started tracking DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for DOCN. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded DOCN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 16, 2025. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on May 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $40. Oppenheimer November 21, 2023d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DOCN, as published in its report on November 21, 2023. Goldman’s report from November 07, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $33 for DOCN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DOCN is recording an average volume of 2.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.38%, with a gain of 6.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.60, showing growth from the present price of $34.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalOcean Holdings Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) is based in the USA. When comparing DigitalOcean Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 88.82%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.