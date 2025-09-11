Subscribe
Technical analysis of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) stock chart patterns

While Custom Truck One Source Inc has overperformed by 1.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTOS rose by 18.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.64 to $3.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.01% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) to Underweight. A report published by Stifel on July 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CTOS. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded CTOS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 28, 2025. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on February 16, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CTOS, as published in its report on December 13, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CTOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Custom Truck One Source Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CTOS has an average volume of 715.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a loss of -5.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.25, showing growth from the present price of $5.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Custom Truck One Source Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 71.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

