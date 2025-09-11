Subscribe
Technical analysis of Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC) stock chart patterns

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Acuren Corporation Ltd has underperformed by -3.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TIC fell by -11.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.28 to $8.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.25% in the last 200 days.

On August 28, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Acuren Corporation Ltd (NYSE: TIC) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on March 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TIC.

Analysis of Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC)

To gain a thorough understanding of Acuren Corporation Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TIC is recording an average volume of 2.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a gain of 0.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.50, showing growth from the present price of $11.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acuren Corporation Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

