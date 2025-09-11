SM Energy Co (SM)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While SM Energy Co has overperformed by 4.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SM fell by -29.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.42 to $19.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.25% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 05, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SM. TD Cowen also Upgraded SM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 15, 2024. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SM, as published in its report on June 25, 2024. Stephens’s report from June 21, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $63 for SM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SM Energy Co (SM)

It’s important to note that SM shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SM Energy Co’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SM is registering an average volume of 2.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -1.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.36, showing growth from the present price of $27.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SM Energy Co Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, SM Energy Co (SM) is based in the USA. When comparing SM Energy Co shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.33%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.