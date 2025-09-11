Subscribe
Should investors be concerned about DLocal Limited (DLO)?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While DLocal Limited has overperformed by 0.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DLO rose by 27.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.44 to $7.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 14, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) to Buy. A report published by Truist on June 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for DLO. Citigroup also rated DLO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 27, 2025. Morgan Stanley February 28, 2025d the rating to Equal-Weight on February 28, 2025, and set its price target from $11 to $10. JP Morgan February 26, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DLO, as published in its report on February 26, 2025. Goldman’s report from June 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for DLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DLocal Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DLO is recording an average volume of 2.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.45%, with a loss of -1.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.38, showing growth from the present price of $13.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DLocal Limited Shares?

DLocal Limited (DLO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing DLocal Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1131.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -10.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 78.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Industry

Examining MU’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Micron Technology Inc (MU)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Finance

ARM’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
Currently, Arm Holdings plc. ADR's (ARM) stock is trading...
Companies

Should investors be concerned about MCHP’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
In the current trading session, Microchip Technology, Inc's (MCHP)...
Market

AVTR’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Avantor Inc (AVTR)'s stock is trading at $12.94 at...
Industry

How does NGD’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
New Gold Inc (NGD)'s stock has witnessed a price...

