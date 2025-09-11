Should investors be concerned about Concentrix Corp (CNXC)?

While Concentrix Corp has underperformed by -3.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNXC rose by 19.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.09 to $36.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.99% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2025, Barrington Research Reiterated Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) to Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CNXC. BofA Securities also Upgraded CNXC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 28, 2024. BofA Securities March 27, 2024d the rating to Underperform on March 27, 2024, and set its price target from $85 to $60. Redburn Atlantic initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CNXC, as published in its report on September 06, 2023. Scotiabank’s report from August 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $120 for CNXC shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CNXC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.33 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Concentrix Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CNXC is recording an average volume of 728.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -0.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.67, showing growth from the present price of $51.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Concentrix Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, Concentrix Corp (CNXC) is based in the USA. When comparing Concentrix Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -35.77%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.