Results from UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) show risk

While UroGen Pharma Ltd has underperformed by -7.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URGN rose by 79.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.71 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 55.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on June 16, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for URGN. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on April 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $23. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for URGN, as published in its report on February 19, 2025. Guggenheim’s report from August 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $40 for URGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of UroGen Pharma Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and URGN is recording an average volume of 2.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.39%, with a loss of -1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.75, showing growth from the present price of $19.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UroGen Pharma Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.