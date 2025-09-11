Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Opera Ltd ADR has overperformed by 0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPRA rose by 3.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.50 to $12.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.76% in the last 200 days.

On February 05, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: OPRA) recommending Overweight. Goldman also rated OPRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2023. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on May 21, 2020, and assigned a price target of $10. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OPRA, as published in its report on October 02, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from July 17, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for OPRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA)

Investors in Opera Ltd ADR will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Opera Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OPRA is recording 716.55K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a gain of 10.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.50, showing growth from the present price of $19.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Opera Ltd ADR Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) based in the Norway. When comparing Opera Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.31%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.