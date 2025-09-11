Subscribe
Industry
MTRX underperforms with a -13.89 decrease in share price

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Matrix Service Co has underperformed by -13.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTRX rose by 2.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.10 to $9.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.99% in the last 200 days.

On February 19, 2020, Sidoti Upgraded Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) to Buy. A report published by Sidoti on February 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MTRX. DA Davidson also Upgraded MTRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2019. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on March 13, 2019, and assigned a price target of $22. Citigroup resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MTRX, as published in its report on July 05, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Matrix Service Co’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MTRX is registering an average volume of 160.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.59%, with a loss of -13.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing growth from the present price of $12.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Matrix Service Co Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

