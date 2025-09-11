MGNI underperforms with a -2.05 decrease in share price

While Magnite Inc has underperformed by -2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGNI rose by 50.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.65 to $8.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.76% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2025, Needham Reiterated Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) to Buy. A report published by Needham on December 05, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MGNI. Scotiabank also rated MGNI shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2024. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on October 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $13. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MGNI, as published in its report on July 25, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from July 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16 for MGNI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Magnite Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.03M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MGNI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.05%, with a loss of -2.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.14, showing growth from the present price of $23.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGNI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Magnite Inc Shares?

The USA based company Magnite Inc (MGNI) is one of the biggest names in Advertising Agencies. When comparing Magnite Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 84.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1075.32%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.