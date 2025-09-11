Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Mativ Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MATV rose by 11.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.96 to $4.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.28% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2025, Stifel Upgraded Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE: MATV) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on November 21, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for MATV. CJS Securities also rated MATV shares as ‘Market Outperform’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 12, 2022.

Analysis of Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV)

Investors in Mativ Holdings Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Mativ Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MATV is recording 640.88K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.90%, with a gain of 0.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $12.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MATV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mativ Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.