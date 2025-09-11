Subscribe
Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd (LOBO) deserves closer scrutiny

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd has overperformed by 7.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOBO fell by -65.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.52 to $0.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.22% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd (LOBO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LOBO is recording 8.97M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.83%, with a gain of 8.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOBO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 82.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

