Life360 Inc (LIF) stock shows negative growth on Wednesday

While Life360 Inc has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LIF rose by 131.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.65 to $29.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 74.03% in the last 200 days.

On July 31, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on January 17, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LIF. Jefferies also rated LIF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 09, 2024. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on July 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $37. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for LIF, as published in its report on June 20, 2024. Loop Capital’s report from June 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $36 for LIF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Life360 Inc (LIF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Life360 Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 799.03K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LIF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a gain of 10.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.71, showing decline from the present price of $95.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LIF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Life360 Inc Shares?

The USA based company Life360 Inc (LIF) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing Life360 Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 288.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 153.48%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.