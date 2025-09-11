Subscribe
It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Aurora Cannabis Inc has underperformed by -1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACB rose by 16.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.91 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.05% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) recommending Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ACB. Stifel June 06, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ACB, as published in its report on June 06, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.16%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Aurora Cannabis Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACB is recording an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a gain of 1.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.76, showing growth from the present price of $4.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aurora Cannabis Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

