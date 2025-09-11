Is Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) a good investment opportunity?

While Revolution Medicines Inc has underperformed by -1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVMD fell by -7.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.40 to $29.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.40% in the last 200 days.

On September 05, 2025, Truist started tracking Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on August 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RVMD. Wells Fargo also rated RVMD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $67 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 15, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 15, 2025, and assigned a price target of $65. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for RVMD, as published in its report on July 16, 2024. Barclays’s report from July 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $52 for RVMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RVMD has an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a gain of 1.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.06, showing growth from the present price of $40.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revolution Medicines Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.