Is it possible to buy Par Pacific Holdings Inc(PARR) shares at a good price now?

While Par Pacific Holdings Inc has underperformed by -8.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PARR rose by 102.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.26 to $11.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.59% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on May 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PARR. Goldman also Upgraded PARR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 27, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 27, 2025, but set its price target from $21 to $17. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PARR, as published in its report on January 24, 2025. Mizuho’s report from December 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $22 for PARR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PARR has an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.10%, with a loss of -5.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.25, showing decline from the present price of $33.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Par Pacific Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

