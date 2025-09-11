Is 89bio Inc (ETNB) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While 89bio Inc has underperformed by -1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETNB rose by 8.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.84 to $4.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.38% in the last 200 days.

On September 04, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on March 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ETNB. Citigroup also rated ETNB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 13, 2025. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ETNB, as published in its report on April 22, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from January 12, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $15 for ETNB shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of 89bio Inc (ETNB)

One of the most important indicators of 89bio Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -86.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ETNB is recording 1.65M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.28%, with a loss of -7.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.18, showing growth from the present price of $8.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 89bio Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.